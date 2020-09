A shark bit a surfer’s hand as the man was releasing a fish he caught Tuesday at Canaveral National Seashore, according to Volusia County Beach Safety.

The victim was a 54-year-old man from Winter Springs.

The 4- to 5-foot shark swam away after it bit the man’s hand and the fish he was holding.

He was treated on scene by Beach Safety personnel then drove himself to a hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown.