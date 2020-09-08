Video: Driver flees crash scene after being pulled from burning vehicle, police say

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – A woman who was pulled from her burning vehicle during the aftermath of a crash fled from the scene before first responders could speak with her, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Public Safety Department.

Video released from the department shows a Jeep with its front end smashed and a second vehicle nearby engulfed in flames.

“She’s out, she’s over there walking away with the guy in the white shirt,” a witness said of the woman who was pulled from the burning wreckage.

Officer Castellano immediately ran over to the burning vehicle to verify that no one else was trapped inside. Once firefighters arrived, he grabbed a hose from the back of their truck and extinguished the flames.

The man who had been driving the Jeep, Jacob McRae, told police that the other vehicle pulled in front of him. He said he was driving the speed limit at the time.

After the crash, the other vehicle burst into flames as the driver was trapped inside.

"I just broke the window and watched the girl get pulled out,” McRae said.

He said multiple people were with him in his Jeep and if it weren’t for a bumper he had, the crash could have been worse.

“We pulled her out of the back and she pulled out right in front of me and thank God I had this bumper or I think Tommy would have died,” McRae said.

Police said that according to witnesses, the driver of the other vehicle, 30-year-old Brianna Burge, thanked McRae and the other good Samaritans for saving her life before she fled the scene in a friend’s blue Mustang.

Records show Burge was located in Port Orange and later confessed.

She was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with injuries.