Name that K-9: Flagler County Sheriff’s Office asks for help naming newest deputy

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County’s Sheriff’s Office wants your help to name its newest deputy.

The agency says a new K-9 is joining its crime-fighting unit after K-9 Valor retired.

The K-9 unit is taking submissions for its 18-month-old teammate, a Belgian Malinois that will be partnered with Deputy Robin Towns.

Before joining the Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, Towns served as a school resource deputy. He’s also part of the agency’s Emergency Response Team.

“Deputy Towns will be a great addition to the K-9 Unit and we’re excited to see him and his new partner become a great team,” Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release.

People can submit their name suggestions on the FCSO Facebook page or email them to NameThatK9@flaglersheriff.com.

The submission deadline is 10 p.m. Thursday. FCSO will announce the K-9′s new name Friday.