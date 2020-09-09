Seminole County hosts pop-up coronavirus testing site during evening hours

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is will host coronavirus testing operations at a new pop-up testing site in Sanford.

Anyone over the age of 18 can head to the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center Wednesday and Thursday to get tested for COVID-19 free of cost. Tests are being provided by Allied Health.

Testing will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, appointments are preferred. Patients do not have to show symptoms to get tested. Though testing is free, site officials those with insurance to bring their insurance cards.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.