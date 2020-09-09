79ºF

Local News

Seminole County hosts pop-up coronavirus testing site during evening hours

Operations will run for 2 days

Gabriella Nuñez, Multimedia Producer

Tags: Seminole County, Coronavirus, COVID-10, Testing, Pandemic
A worker prepares a collection tube during COVID-19 tests for first responders, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hialeah Fire Station #1, in Hialeah, Fla. The tests were provided free of charge by Prime Care Medical Centers and Solis Health Plans. Florida on Thursday reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases. The state now has a total of 510,389 cases, second only to California, and at least 7,781 deaths. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A worker prepares a collection tube during COVID-19 tests for first responders, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hialeah Fire Station #1, in Hialeah, Fla. The tests were provided free of charge by Prime Care Medical Centers and Solis Health Plans. Florida on Thursday reported 7,650 new coronavirus cases. The state now has a total of 510,389 cases, second only to California, and at least 7,781 deaths. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County is will host coronavirus testing operations at a new pop-up testing site in Sanford.

Anyone over the age of 18 can head to the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center Wednesday and Thursday to get tested for COVID-19 free of cost. Tests are being provided by Allied Health.

Testing will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m, appointments are preferred. Patients do not have to show symptoms to get tested. Though testing is free, site officials those with insurance to bring their insurance cards.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: