Truck clips wing of airplane making emergency landing on Alligator Alley in Florida

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A small plane made an emergency landing Wednesday morning at Mile Marker 40 on Alligator Alley, officials from the city of Weston confirmed via Twitter.

According to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Arlene Salac, the single-engine Mooney M20R made the emergency landing at 9:50 a.m.

According to WPLG-TV, officials said the plane landed safely and no one was injured, however a landscaping truck clipped the wing of the plane, causing it to spin into the grassy area on the side of the highway.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials responded to the scene and authorities shut down the right southbound lane.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, the pilot, identified only as a 45-year-old man, reported a mechanical issues on that plane that affected the engine.

Reyes said the pilot was forced to land the plane in the right emergency shoulder.

“As he had landed the airplane, a truck was passing by on the right shoulder and struck the left wing, causing the plane to spin around in a clockwise position and (it) ended up facing traffic,” Reyes said.

A 60-year-old woman was also on board the plane, but she and the pilot were not injured.

The driver of the landscaping truck was also not injured, authorities said.

Records show the plane is registered to a company in Collier County. It was heading to Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport when it was forced to land.

The FAA is investigating the incident.