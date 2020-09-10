Man charged with murder after drug overdose death at Comfort Inn, police say

An arrest has been made after officials say a man died of a drug overdose at a DeLand hotel.

According to authorities, DeLand police officers responded to the Comfort Inn, located at 400 E International Speedway Boulevard.

Officers were directed to room #206, where a 33-year-old male was pronounced dead by the paramedics on scene.

As the investigation begun, officers contacted Hiram Oyola, who investigators said was in the room with the man when he died.

During their investigation, investigators determined that Oyola sold Oxycodone to the man on the day of his death. Investigators added that Oyola was present when the man ingested the narcotics.

Medical examiners determined the cause of death to be a combination of Oxycodone and Fentanyl Toxicity.

Oyola turned himself in to the Volusia County Jail on Wednesday.

Oyola was arrested and charged with second degree murder, unlawful use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, sale and delivery of oxycodone, and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

He is being held without bond.