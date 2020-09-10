TSA agents recover 5 guns in 7 days at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – For the fifth time in a week, TSA agents at Orlando International Airport found a gun at a security checkpoint, according to authorities.

The most recent case happened Wednesday, officials said.

Investigators said they stopped Andrew Harfield, of Kissimmee, after a screener noticed a gun in his bag as it went through an X-ray machine.

Agents said they also found about 40 bullets inside the bag.

Hartfield faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon.

No other details have been released.