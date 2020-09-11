9/11 tributes to be held across Central Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Tributes will be held across Central Florida this weekend to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
- A ceremony will be held at the Flagler Pier at 8:15 a.m. on Friday.
- DeLand will host a virtual ceremony, the ceremony will air on the city’s Facebook page at 8:46 a.m. on Friday.
- A 9/11 observance will be held at 9:11 a.m. on Friday at the memorial behind the Town Hall in Windermere.
- Clermont will have a virtual ceremony on the city’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. on Friday.
- The Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club in Palm Coast will host a 9/11 memorial ride on Sunday at the Flagler County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.