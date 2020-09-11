82ºF

9/11 tributes to be held across Central Florida

Tributes will be held virtually and in-person

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Tributes will be held across Central Florida this weekend to remember those who died in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tomorrow we pay tribute to the lives lost 19 years ago. With the help of The Studio Creative Group we have put together a virtual ceremony to honor the memory of those who perished. Residents are invited to join us at 8:45 a.m. Friday on Facebook. The ceremony will also be available on the city's Youtube page.

  • A 9/11 observance will be held at 9:11 a.m. on Friday at the memorial behind the Town Hall in Windermere.

📢 NEWS RELEASE: City of Clermont Invites Public to Virtual 9/11 Ceremony 🇺🇸 The pre-recorded video will premiere at 10...

  • The Knights of the Inferno Motorcycle Club in Palm Coast will host a 9/11 memorial ride on Sunday at the Flagler County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m.

