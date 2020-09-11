Deputies search for missing Clermont teen

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida deputies said they are looking for a missing 16-yer-old.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremiah Hernandez is from Clermont and he may be in the Crystal River area.

We are working with our community partners to help locate missing child, Jeremiah...

Investigators said he was last seen on Aug. 15.

Deputies said anyone who has any information about his whereabouts is asked to call investigators at 352-343-2101.