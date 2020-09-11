Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

The Jacksonville Jaguars start the 2020 season against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the team.
Minshew was 6-6 last year.
He threw 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
Phillip Rivers will make his first start with the Colts on Sunday.
What channel is the game on? CBS
How can you listen to the game? 660 AM
How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket
Who are the announcers for the game? Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta
Which team is favored to win the game? Colts are a 8-point Las Vegas favorite
What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45