Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

Minshew threw 21 touchdowns last season

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II (15) rolls out to throw a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday,, in Jacksonville, Fla. Minshew was ready for Jacksonville’s “first day of school.” Then Minshew got a call saying he had been in close contact with a teammate who tested positive for the coronavirus and would be forced to quarantine for two days. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
The Jacksonville Jaguars start the 2020 season against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the team.

Minshew was 6-6 last year.

He threw 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Phillip Rivers will make his first start with the Colts on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Which team is favored to win the game? Colts are a 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45

