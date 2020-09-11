Jaguars vs. Colts: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Jacksonville Jaguars start the 2020 season against the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Gardner Minshew is the starting quarterback for the team.

Minshew was 6-6 last year.

He threw 21 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Phillip Rivers will make his first start with the Colts on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Who are the announcers for the game? Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Which team is favored to win the game? Colts are a 8-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45