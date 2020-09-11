Moving tribute: Central Florida veterans run to remember victims of 9/11

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Mark Mease is one of 50 veterans who ran for a 9/11 moving tribute on Friday.

Veterans ran from sunup to sundown, pounding the pavement in Volusia and Flagler counties. Team Red White and Blue, a national nonprofit veterans' organization that helps connect veterans with their community through physical and social activities, organized the run.

Mease is part of the Daytona Beach chapter.

“Ever since the Marines, I’ve always had a rooted American pride,” Veterans Outreach Director Mease said. “Today, we’re keeping the flag moving to remember all the lives lost on 9/11. Each of our members are pledging through our 9/11 tribute, each mile for a person lost.”

Small groups and solo runners tackled each city. Mease ran 13 miles on his own from Edgewater to New Smyrna Beach and back.

“It was great. There was a lot of support on the road, a lot of honking,” he said. “We’re just keeping the lives and that date remembered as it’s a day not to be forgotten.”

Team RWB will be at the South Causeway in New Smyrna Beach at 6 p.m. with flags and wearing red shirts to show their American pride. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Click here to learn more about the organization.