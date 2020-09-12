Man dies at hospital after home invasion leads to shooting, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County detectives are searching for the suspects they believe shot a man during a home invasion in Winter Park Friday.

According to officials, Jerimy Thomas, 44, who detectives believe was targeted, died Saturday morning at a hospital.

Investigators said around 8:15 Friday night, deputies were sent to a home in the 5400 Block of Woodcrest Drive in unincorporated Winter Park for a reported home invasion.

“The victim’s wife said multiple suspects wearing masks entered the home through the garage and demanded money,” SCSO said, “Thomas struggled with one of the suspects and was shot.”

Thomas was taken to a hospital where investigators said his condition continued to deteriorate.

“The suspects ran from the home and it was not immediately known how they made their escape from the area,” SCSO added. “Both victims were uncooperative at the scene and did not want to press charges.”

CCIB agents served a search warrant and found evidence of drug activity in the home, officials said.

Deputies are following multiple leads and ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area Friday night to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650 or (800) 423-TIPS.