Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch, stream, listen

TAMPA BAY, Fla. – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play against the Carolina Panthers in the team’s second game of the year at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Tom Brady and the Bucs lost the first game of the season to the New Orleans Saints.

Brady threw for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss.

Chris Godwin had 6 catches for 79 yards and Scotty Miller had 5 catches for 73 yards in the first game.

The Panthers also came up short in week one.

The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Panthers 34-30.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is 9-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 48.5