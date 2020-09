MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Anyone calling 911 Wednesday evening in Marion County may not be able to reach authorities for help, according to Ocala police.

In a Facebook post, the department said 911 lines are down for Ocala and throughout Marion County. Authorities are working with CenturyLink to resolve the outage, according to the post.

The lines have been down since around 6 p.m.

It’s unclear if the outage also impacts text to 911.

Check back for updates on this developing story.