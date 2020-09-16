Seminole County Supervisor of Elections warns voters about misleading mail

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Supervisor of Elections is warning voters about misleading mail during the election season.

The Supervisor of Elections said out of town political entities are targeting Florida voters with mail that looks like official election mail.

The county posted photos at this link to help voters spot the difference.

The Supervisor of Elections also wants to remind voters if they plan to vote by mail to request a ballot at least 15 days before the election and to send the ballot in at least seven days before the election.

Sample ballots for the county are also online at this link.

The last day to register to vote is on Oct. 5.

Anyone who is interested in registering to vote can do so at this link.