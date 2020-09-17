Motorcyclist killed in crash in Pierson

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Pierson on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. in the area of U.S. 17 and East Fourth Avenue.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a motorcycle was heading southbound on U.S. 17 and a pickup truck was also heading southbound on U.S. 17.

The pickup truck was ahead of the motorcycle.

Investigators said another pickup truck was heading northbound on U.S. 17.

Troopers said the pickup heading south slowed to make a left turn onto East Fourth Avenue.

FHP said the motorcyclist failed to see the pickup truck had stopped and the front of the bike hit the left rear of the pickup truck.

The motorcycle traveled into the northbound lanes and struck the right front side of the pickup heading north, according to troopers.

Troopers said the motorcyclist died at the hospital and the crash remains under investigation.

The name of the motorcyclist has not been released at this time.