’Suspicious social media activity’ has family concerned for missing Marion woman

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Marion County deputies say “suspicious social media activity” from a woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week has family members concerned.

Melonie Ann Taylor, 32, was last seen Sept. 9 in the area of 169th Lane in Summerfield. It’s unknown what she was wearing or in which direction she traveled.

Taylor is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and about 130 pounds.

A news release did not provide details on the “suspicious social media activity” that created concern for relatives.

Anyone with information concerning Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.