Leesburg Bikefest canceled -- again -- due to coronavirus

LEESBURG, Fla. – Leesburg Bikefest 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.

The event, originally scheduled for April 24-26 before being moved to November 13-15, has been scrapped altogether.

“We needed the governor to move the state into Level 3 COVID-19 status before we could move forward with hosting an event of this magnitude,” said Joe Shipes, CEO of the Leesburg Partnership. “Our efforts moving forward will focus on the Spring Leesburg Bikefest April 23-25, 2021.”

Two other popular events, Balloons on the LakeFront and the Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival, have also been canceled and will return in 2021, officials said.

The city’s Christmas Stroll and Christmas Parade events are still pending. Updates can be found at leesburgpartnership.com.