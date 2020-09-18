Seminole County schools will not require students to take assessments on campus

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Students in Seminole County Public Schools will not be required to be inside the classroom for their nine-week assessments.

The change comes after families recently filled out a survey regarding the students' return to the classroom.

“Students will no longer be required to return to campus to participate in the assessment,” a letter sent to parents Friday said.

The nine-week assessments cover classes including language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.

The district said it is doing its best to meet the needs of students.

“We are learning and we must be flexible to best support your student’s instruction,” school officials said. “We appreciate your understanding and flexibility in these challenging times.”

The school said more information will soon be available regarding the changes.