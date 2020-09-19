Dump truck becomes suspended in air after hitting an overpass, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – First responders were called to a crash Saturday after a dump truck collided with an overpass.

According to officials, the collision caused the front of the truck to be “suspended in the air.”

The crash happened on I-4 and State Road 436 near mile marker 92.

SCFD responding to vehicle collision on 1-4/SR 436 overpass near MM 92. Driver successfully extricated; DOT engineers en route. 1-4 and 436 both open to traffic at this time. pic.twitter.com/JgHuDShpG0 — SCFD PIO Media (@scfdpio) September 19, 2020

Seminole County Fire Department confirmed the crash on Twitter.

“The driver was successfully extricated by crews and was treated for minor injuries at the scene,” first responders said.

The driver was not taken to a hospital after being treated.

No lanes were closed to traffic as crews worked to remove the truck.