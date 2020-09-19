89ºF

Local News

Dump truck becomes suspended in air after hitting an overpass, officials say

No lanes of traffic were closed after the crash

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Crash, Seminole County, Construction
Dump truck becomes suspended in air after hitting overpass
Dump truck becomes suspended in air after hitting overpass

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – First responders were called to a crash Saturday after a dump truck collided with an overpass.

According to officials, the collision caused the front of the truck to be “suspended in the air.”

The crash happened on I-4 and State Road 436 near mile marker 92.

Seminole County Fire Department confirmed the crash on Twitter.

“The driver was successfully extricated by crews and was treated for minor injuries at the scene,” first responders said.

The driver was not taken to a hospital after being treated.

No lanes were closed to traffic as crews worked to remove the truck.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: