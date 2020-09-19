Florida leaders react to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Florida leaders are sharing their condolences after the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The Associated Press reports Ginsburg died at her home on Friday at the age of 87.

She died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, according to the AP.

“There are lessons in her life and death. She was a very, very courageous woman. She fought cancer tooth and nail. Whether you agreed or disagreed with her decisions, you had to admire her spirit, tenacity, and her commitment to our nation,” Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

“Thank you Ruth Bader Ginsburg for your remarkable service, unrivaled courage and grit. You have been the personification of American exceptionalism,” Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry said.

“Even those who disagreed with many of her decisions recognize Justice Ginsburg was a woman of extraordinary intellect & an American who had a historic impact on the court & the nation. May she Rest In Peace,” Sen. Marco Rubio said.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life championing gender equality and so much more in our quest for a more perfect union. Tonight, we honor her legacy and are grateful for a life well lived,” Rep. Val Demings said.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an extraordinary woman whose work touched countless lives. This is a heartbreaking loss. Rest In Peace, Madam Justice,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy said.

“She was a trailblazer, feminist icon, and fierce defender of civil rights on the US Supreme Court. She’s leaves behind a more perfect union particularly for women,” Rep. Darren Soto said.