Man hospitalized after shark attack in Florida Keys

A 30-year-old Atlanta, Georgia man was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in Miami Sunday morning after he was bitten in the shoulder by a shark at Sombrero Key Light, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Andrew Charles Eddy was taken to Sombrero Beach at approximately 10:30 a.m. to waiting Marathon Fire Rescue paramedics and deputies, according to deputies.

Eddy was then airlifted to the hospital and his condition wasn’t immediately known as of Sunday afternoon, deputies said.

Eddy was snorkeling on a reef with family on a private boat and the injury to his shoulder is described as severe, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office received information there was a bull shark in that area by boaters who were there previously.

Witnesses described the shark as 8-to-10 feet in length and said it immediately attacked Eddy after he entered the water, deputies said.

There were no other reported injuries.