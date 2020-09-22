Blue Origin readies for first New Shepard flight in months to test moon landing tech

Blue Origin is targeting Thursday morning to launch its New Shepard rocket to the edge of space from the company’s West Texas launch site, marking the seventh consecutive flight for this launch vehicle.

Eventually, the private company led by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, plans to fly humans onboard the capsule mounted to the top of the rocket but not just yet. On this flight, Blue Origin’s rocket will carry technology for NASA designed to enable future moon landings. NASA plans to return astronauts to the lunar surface by 2024 under the Artemis program, a deadline goal that is rapidly approaching.

Liftoff is currently targeted for 11 a.m. ET and Blue Origin’s livestream will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will air on NASA TV and NASA.gov. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will partake in the company’s launch livestream providing an update on the Artemis program before liftoff.

Mounted to the outside of the rocket is hardware to conduct a deorbit, descent and landing sensor demonstration with NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. It’s the first payload to fly mounted on the exterior of the rocket booster rather than inside the capsule, according to Blue Origin.

The demo will test precision landing technologies for missions to the moon. The test hardware will verify that the sensors, computers and algorithms work together to determine a spacecraft’s location and speed as it nears the lunar surface. The idea is that these technologies will allow for landings on the moon that weren’t possible during the Apollo program, on rough terrain or near craters.

“This public-private partnership is a great example of NASA and industry working together on common goals – to explore more of the Moon and eventually land humans on Mars,” said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate (STMD).

New Shepard will also fly several experiments inside the capsule for research laboratories from around the counties, including the University of Florida’s Space Plants Lab.

The lab at UF has been studying how to grow plants in space environments, including through current research on board the International Space Station.

