Jaguars vs. Dolphins: How to watch, stream, listen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will play against the Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Jacksonville has started the year 1-1- and Miami has started the year 0-2.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has thrown for 512 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions this year.

Tight end Mike Gesicki has been the offensive standout for the Dolphins, he has 11 catches, 160 receiving yards, and one touchdown on the year.

What channel is the game on? NFL Network

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Jacksonville is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite.

What is the total for the game? The total for points scored between both teams has been set at 47.5.