Oviedo High School coach receives award after winning teacher of the year in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Oviedo High School coach Willi Furiosi received a $250 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors after winning the Seminole County teacher of the year award.

The district said the University of Central Florida graduate helped revive the school’s Experimental Science program and AP Biology program.

“He’s caring, he’s well-versed in his knowledge of science, and he also motivates his students to go into a STEM career,” Principal Dr. Trent Daniel said.

He is also the tennis coach and ultimate-frisbee coach at Oviedo High School.

Academy Sports also donated a $250 gift card to the principal to get sports equipment for the students.