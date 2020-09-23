Orlando Science Center bringing back Kids Night

ORLANDO, Fla. – Based on positive feedback and all the fun the first time, the Orlando Science Center is hosting another Kids Night.

On Friday, Sept. 26, parents can enjoy a stress-free and childless evening, while their kids enjoy science and explore all the center has to offer.

Registration is open until Thursday, Sept. 24. Due to health and safety guidelines, there is limited capacity to ensure that proper coronavirus safety guidelines are met. The center hosted its first Kids Night in August. If the center has another successful event, organizers say they’ll plan for another.

For registration and event information, click here.

Kids Night Event Timeline

6:00 p.m. – Drop-off Begins Until 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – In Classroom Activities

7:00 p.m. – Pizza Dinner

7:30 p.m. – Guided Exhibit Hall Experience

8:00 p.m. – Live Science Show

8:30 p.m. – Guided Exhibit Hall Experience

9:00 p.m. – Giant-Screen Film

9:45 p.m. – In Classroom Activities (pickup begins)

10:30 p.m. – Program Concludes