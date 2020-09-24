76ºF

Local News

Estranged husband accused of killing his wife’s dad in Clermont

Deputies said estranged husband took his own life

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: crime, Lake County
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.
Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Clermont with deputies saying an estranged husband is accused of killing his wife’s father.

The incident happened on Windchime Circle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the estranged husband is accused of going into the home of his wife’s parents and got into a confrontation with his father-in-law.

The suspect is accused of shooting his father-in-law.

Investigators said the suspect exited the house and apparently took his own life.

The wife was present at her parents' home at the time.

The name of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: