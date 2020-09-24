Estranged husband accused of killing his wife’s dad in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Clermont with deputies saying an estranged husband is accused of killing his wife’s father.

The incident happened on Windchime Circle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the estranged husband is accused of going into the home of his wife’s parents and got into a confrontation with his father-in-law.

The suspect is accused of shooting his father-in-law.

Investigators said the suspect exited the house and apparently took his own life.

The wife was present at her parents' home at the time.

The name of the victim and suspect have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story we will update this story as more information becomes available.