Puerto Rican coalition pushing Hispanic community to vote

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Mario Martinez, 23, said he is ready to vote for this Presidential election.

In fact, he voted for the first time four years ago and as a Nicaraguan-American, he is looking forward to seeing more Hispanics vote this time around.

“Especially around this area we have so many Hispanics so for them to actually go register and go vote it makes a difference. It makes you happy and feel stronger as a family,” Martinez said.

In Osceola County, we learned 55 percent of Osceola residents are Hispanic according to Commissioner Vivian Janer.

According to Pew Research Center, a record 32 million Latinos are projected to be able to vote in the November election.

On Thursday, advocates with Mi Gente Coalition, a non-partisan group, launched a campaign called “Yo Tengo Mi Voto”(I Have My Vote) during a virtual meeting.

The goal for the campaign is to motivate more Puerto Ricans and Hispanics in Central Florida to cast their vote.

“During the 2018 election cycle Puerto Ricans came out in record numbers in Central Florida,” Alex Barrio with Respecta Mi Gente said.

Julian Loaiza, from Colombia, said this is the opportunity for all people to embrace the right to vote.

“I think it’s good to express our rights and it’s more than a right, it’s a privilege to go out and vote. That’s what makes us. I invite everyone to go out and vote,” Loaiza said.