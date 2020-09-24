United Airlines to offer COVID-19 tests to some travelers

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

United Airlines is set to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers.

Starting Oct. 15, the airline will offer testing for customers flying from San Francisco International Airport to airports in Hawaii.

The airline will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport, prior to security screening.

It will also offer a mail-in option to be completed in the days before departure.

Hawaii currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving there.

In conjunction with United’s testing program, the governor plans to drop the requirement if a traveler has a negative coronavirus test, starting Oct. 15.