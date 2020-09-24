83ºF

United Airlines to offer COVID-19 tests to some travelers

Hawaii travelers who test negative won’t have to quarantine

FILE - In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October 2020 as air travel continues to be hammered by the pandemic. That's fewer furloughs than United predicted in July, when it warned 36,000 employees that they could lose their jobs. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
United Airlines is set to become the first U.S. airline to offer coronavirus testing for passengers.

Starting Oct. 15, the airline will offer testing for customers flying from San Francisco International Airport to airports in Hawaii.

The airline will use a rapid, 15-minute test at the airport, prior to security screening.

It will also offer a mail-in option to be completed in the days before departure.

Hawaii currently requires travelers to quarantine for 14 days after arriving there.

In conjunction with United’s testing program, the governor plans to drop the requirement if a traveler has a negative coronavirus test, starting Oct. 15.

