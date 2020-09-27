Johannessen Lights display canceled for this year due to COVID-19

There will be no Johannessen Lights display for this upcoming Christmas season.

The family announced on Facebook that it won’t have it’s traditional display of lights for Central Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the family stated: “It is with a heavy heart that we publish we will not be doing the lights for 2020. We get thousands of people on our little street and in our yard and it would just be terrible to our community if we weren’t respectful and responsible during this pandemic. We have a lot of new ideas and will be secretly preparing an even BIGGER light show in 2021. Be safe everyone and happy holidays!!!”

The family started its display in 2011 and was featured in 2016 by ABC’s “The Great Light Fight.”