DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found early Monday morning in DeLand.

Deputies responded to a 911 call around 6 a.m. after someone found the body near Spring Hill Park by Delaware Avenue and Green Street, not far from Edith I. Stark Elementary School.

Detectives are working to identify the victim, according to a sheriff’s office release.

Authorities did not offer any other information.