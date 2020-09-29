Central Florida political expert to weigh in on presidential debate

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Tuesday marks the first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

At 10 p.m. Tuesday, News 6 Anchor Lisa Bell will interview University of Central Florida history professor Jim Clark to get his thoughts on the first hour of the debate.

The interview will be streamed in a video player at the top of this story.

The segment will last around 15 minutes as Clark will break down the first hour of the debate.

If you have a question for Clark for Tuesday’s debate, submit it using the form above.

The debate will be moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace from Cleveland, Ohio. The debate is scheduled to go for 90 minutes.

After Tuesday night, two more presidential debates are scheduled before the November election.

Important dates for voting in Florida: