Deadline approaching to claim restitution from tech support scams

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The deadline is approaching to claim restitution from tech support scams.

Victims who paid for computer tech support products or services over the phone with a credit card between March 1 of 2015 and July 1 of 2017 may be eligible to submit a claim.

The deadline to file a claim is on Oct. 2.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said thousands of people nationwide are eligible for restitution nationwide.

“Cash is available for consumers who were scammed by several phony tech support companies investigated by my office, but action must be taken before the fast-approaching deadline,” Moody said.

Anyone who wants to submit a claim can follow this link or can call1-877-315-6101.

Moody said a claims process is now in place with $7,2000 available for victims.

Prosecutors said the investigation showed more than 100,000 people in the United States fell victim to tech support scams by more than a dozen companies.

This is the 14th tech support scam to be shut down in six years.

Prosecutors said the scammers will ask for virtual access to a victim’s computer to fix a nonexistent problem.

Moody said scammers often target seniors.

Anyone can report a scam at 1-866-9NO-SCAM.