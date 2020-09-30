Here’s how the City of Orlando plans to address racial inequality

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Wednesday, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and city commissioners joined Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón to jumpstart a new trust initiative to address racial inequality in The City Beautiful.

The Community Trust and Equity Initiative is Central Florida‘s next phase of action, city leaders said.

“Today we further our commitment to making meaningful change and take the next steps in building a more equitable city for every person who calls Orlando home,” Dyer said in a news release. “We also reaffirm our partnership with our community to continue to work together to end systemic racism and create an Orlando where every resident is equally valued, equally protected and has equitable access to opportunities.”

According to a news release, the next phase, which is a multi-pronged approach, will involve:

An independent third-party analysis and recommended reforms of Orlando Police Department policies, training, operational practices, accountability systems and technologies.

A partnership with the Bethune-Cookman University Center for Law and Social Justice to launch a unique community engagement program in the Parramore and Washington Shores neighborhoods to utilize interactive training for Orlando Police officers together with Orlando residents, youth and community leaders.

A feedback opportunity to get information from members of the public on their experience during interactions with Orlando Police officers to help the city utilize that data to drive further changes where necessary.

The new initiative will launch in October following the city council’s approval of the contracts with The Bowman Group and the Bethune-Cookman University Center for Law and Social Justice.

“Orlando will be able to take more action to identify additional reforms and programs that can be implemented to ensure that police policies and training translates into officers working better and together with the community,” officials said. “These steps will also support Orlando police officers and help them to better serve residents.”

Community engagement and input will be critical in the initiative and the city is encouraging Orlando residents to visit orlando.gov/equity to sign up for updates and learn about future opportunities.