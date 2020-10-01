Buccaneers vs. Chargers: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bucs have won the last two games the team has played in and currently sits with a record of 2-1, the Chargers are 1-2 on the season.

In three games this season Mike Evans has been Tom Brady’s favorite target and Scotty Miller leads the team in receiving yards.

Evans has 8 catches for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns this year and Miller has 10 catches for 167 yards on the season.

Tom Brady has a 65.1 completion percentage on the season with 753 passing yards and 6 touchdown throws and 3 interceptions.

What channel is the game on? CBS

How can you listen to the game? 740 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Tampa Bay is 7-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 47