Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot in Ocoee

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Ocoee, according to police.
Ocoee Police said around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Clarke Road Plaza parking lot on Silver Star Road.
Police said officers found a man shot and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 407-905-3160.
Suspect information has not been released at this time.