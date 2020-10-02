Man in critical condition after shooting in parking lot in Ocoee

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in a parking lot in Ocoee, according to police.

Ocoee Police said around 6:15 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at the Clarke Road Plaza parking lot on Silver Star Road.

Police said officers found a man shot and he was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 407-905-3160.

Suspect information has not been released at this time.