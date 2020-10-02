Racial slurs found in portable bathroom at construction site in Casselberry

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – Casselberry police are investigating racial slurs found in a portable bathroom at a construction site.

On Wednesday, Tiquanna Oliver said just before she took a break during her shift at a construction site on Lake Drive in Casselberry, she stopped to use the restroom.

“I go inside the porta-potty, as I’m using getting up it catches my eye. So I turn around and that is when I saw it.”

The n-word and other markings including “black lives splatter” were found in the portable bathroom.

Oliver said before she stepped out of the bathroom she snapped photos of the foul writing on her phone and sent them to her boss.

“What made me feel threatened was the fact that it said black lives splatter, I took that as a threat,” Oliver said.

Oliver was working as an electrician on the site and said she works among various subcontractors and vendors.

The New York native said because so many people work at the site she has no idea who is responsible or what prompted the hateful message.

“I’m the only female on the job and it’s only about four African-Americans working out there,” Oliver said.

Oliver filed a report with Casselberry police to investigate the incident. An officer interviewed multiple people and discovered that derogatory words had been covered.

“I called my mother and I broke down to her on the phone, and I’m just like ‘I shouldn’t even feel like this as if I have to look over my shoulder,’” Oliver said.

Oliver said the general contractor of the site MEC contractors worked promptly to remedy and address the problem. In an emailed statement to News 6 MEC condemned the hate speech.

“MEC does not tolerate this type of behavior. The graffiti within the portlet was removed immediately. We had an “all hands on deck” meeting with all subcontractors and vendors first thing this morning to make it clear that this behavior is unacceptable, and anyone who acts in this manner will be immediately removed from the job site.”

Oliver has been moved to a different site and police still have to determine approval charges when the find the person or persons responsible. Oliver said while the racist words have been scrubbed she said she still feels uneasy.

“I don’t know what that person is capable of doing to them they may look at it as words, I don’t it’s more to it than that,” Oliver said.