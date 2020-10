The family of Stephanie Hollingsworth is asking for 100 volunteers to meet at 8:30 Sunday morning to conduct a massive area search for Stephanie and/or her 2000 Silver Tahoe.

They are asking for people to take a few hours out of their Sunday morning to search for any clues that will help find this mother of three teenage boys and bring her home.

The family is requesting to meet at the Walmart on Goldenrod Road. Belle Isle Police will be there.