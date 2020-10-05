Family of missing woman in Belle Isle hoping for best as search continues

Family and friends of Stephanie Hollingsworth are still passing out flyers hoping for her safe return.

Her husband, Scott, said he’s desperate for someone to say something, adding he’ll keep searching until she’s found.

“It’s just amazing that we have no idea at this point what happened,” Scott Hollingsworth said.

Scott Hollingsworth is trying to be optimistic.

He said his wife, Stephanie, a yoga instructor, was last seen here at an ATM taking out cash after leaving their Belle Isle home back on Sept. 25th. A loving mother and wife, her 21, 17 and 15-year-old sons want her home too.

“It’s just not like her,” Scott Hollingsworth said. “It’s not something she’d ever do, being away from her family.”

Her family and friends have been out daily, even mapping out locations at the family’s command post at a shopping center not far from where she was last seen driving her 2000 Chevy Tahoe with Florida tags.

The family said so many people are asking how they can help. They’re passing out flyers, many posting them on their cars, hoping someone knows something.

Chad Chitwood/Brother

49:59-50:03

“We’ve just really been expanding out, trying to cover boots on the ground,” said Chad Chitwood, Stephanie Hollingsworth’s brother.

The Belle Isle police chief said they’re searching too, though he believes she may be in danger because Stephanie’s disappearance is out of character for her. They’re working with nearby and even state agencies hoping for her safe return.

If you’ve seen Stephanie Hollingsworth or know where she is, you’re asked to call the Belle Isle Police Separtment or Crimeline right away. You may be eligible for a cash reward.