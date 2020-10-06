78ºF

Jane Fonda, 82, releases new ‘exercise’ video

Shaq, other celebrities featured in virtual Zoom workout to encourage voting

Cathleigh Winningham, Producer

Tags: Jane Fonda, Election, Politics, Entertainment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Decades after releasing her first workout video, actress Jane Fonda is bringing back her legendary moves.

The video features Fonda, 82, hosting a virtual Zoom workout with the intention of encouraging people to exercise their right to vote in next month’s general election.

The video includes appearances from several celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Amy Schumer and Katy Perry.

It also features throwback music and graphics to look similar to Fonda’s original workout video, which was released in 1982.

