News 6 teams up with WellMed to host virtual Medicare phone bank

Open enrollment for Medicare kicks off Thursday, Oct. 15, so News 6 is partnering with representatives from WellMed Medical Group and Medicare experts for a virtual phone bank to answer your questions.

The phone bank will run Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The number to call with questions is 888-664-9564.

The virtual phone bank is an opportunity for the Central Florida community to get updated information on any changes to plans and policies from 2019 and all the information for newly eligible Medicare recipients.

Doctors encourage anyone signing up for a Medicare plan to ask questions now, ahead of the deadline, which is Dec. 7, 2020.