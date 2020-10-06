Palm Bay chemical plant failed to notify public, contain pollution caused by explosion

PALM BAY, Fla. – The Department of Environmental Protection investigation into the September explosion at FAR Chemical in Palm Bay is still underway but investigators have found possible violation of Florida law, according to a letter sent to the company by the Florida DEP.

On Sept. 8, a series of explosions rattled FAR Chemical that could be seen for miles, sent dark smoking bellowing into the sky and shut down U.S. 1. No one was injured in the explosion.

The DEP responded to assess potential environmental impacts following the release of hazardous materials. According to its website, FAR Chemical has been “handling and processing complex and hazardous chemistries” at its Palm Bay facility for the past 35 years. The chemicals manufactured at the site are used in pharmaceuticals, coatings, adhesives, sealants, composites, flavors and fragrances.

According to DEP letter sent Sept. 15 to FAR Chemical CEO Joseph W. Beatty, the company failed to notify the public within 24 hours that the explosion had released potentially hazardous material into the air, as required by Florida statute. It also failed to contain the pollution release from neighboring property required under Florida law, according to the letter.

FAR Chemical could face fines and penalties if they are found in violation after further review.

As of Sept. 28, “approximately 400-500 tons of contaminated soil has been excavated and approximately 4,500 gallons of firefighting water/foam has been collected from the site,” according to the DEP.