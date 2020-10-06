90ºF

Rock icon Eddie Van Halen dies after battle with cancer

Van Halen was 65

Though the band has gone through several different incarnations since their 1980s heyday, it's still rocking today, including a 2012 reunion tour with original lead singer David Lee Roth and a new album. The band is also hitting the road again in the summer of 2015 for a 39-date North American tour. Here Eddie Van Halen is seen performing onstage at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards on May 17, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Musician and rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday, according to social media posts from his son.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” the musician’s son posted to Twitter. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Van Halen, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the popular band Van Halen, revealed his initial battle with cancer in the early 2000s. Reports recently circulated last year the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was receiving chemotherapy treatment again.

Van Halen, the band, rose to stardom with songs like “Jump,” “Runnin' With The Devil” and “Hot For Teacher.”

Van Halen passed away at 65.

