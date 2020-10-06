Rock icon Eddie Van Halen dies after battle with cancer

Musician and rock legend Eddie Van Halen died Tuesday, according to social media posts from his son.

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning,” the musician’s son posted to Twitter. “He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.”

Van Halen, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the popular band Van Halen, revealed his initial battle with cancer in the early 2000s. Reports recently circulated last year the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was receiving chemotherapy treatment again.

Van Halen, the band, rose to stardom with songs like “Jump,” “Runnin' With The Devil” and “Hot For Teacher.”

Van Halen passed away at 65.