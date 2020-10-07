Police: Video shows mom driving drunk with kids in car, crashing into home

Brentwood, N.Y. – A New York mother is facing several charges after police say she crashed her vehicle into a home while driving drunk.

Investigators say Ashley Thomas-Smith, 34, was driving with her three small children when she lost control, veered off the road and crashed.

The homeowners say Thomas-Smith’s vehicle went through their kitchen and narrowly missed them and their children.

Thomas-Smith was arrested. Her daughters were taken to the hospital, but were not hurt. They are now being cared for by their father.