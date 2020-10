BEDFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency officer has created a unique bond with a very unlikely friend.

Like birds of a feather, officer Darrell Bernd and Honk, a goose, stick together near a lake in Bedford County.

The pair met in July after the officer rescued the goose from some fishing line.

Officer Bernd believes the goose was once someone’s pet.

As a wildlife expert he is now helping Honk get used to the wild, so he can live on his own.