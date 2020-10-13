Airline passenger traffic hits 6-month high in US

ORLANDO, Fla. – It appears Americans are starting to travel again after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the industry.

The Transportation Security Administration said airport passenger has hit a six-month high.

According to the agency, more than 984,000 people passed through U.S. checkpoints on Sunday. That is significantly low, however, compared to the 2.5 million travelers reported on the same day in 2019.

The TSA says checkpoint traffic hit its low on April 14. when 87,000 travelers passed through U.S. checkpoints.