Jaguars vs Lions: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

The Jaguars are 1-4 and the Lions are 1-3.

Jacksonville has given up 30 or more points in each of its last four games.

The good news for the Jaguars is Detroit’s offense has not looked good this year. The Lions have not scored 30 points a game this season.

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has had a decent year, the second-year player has thrown for 1,439 yards, 10 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Laviska Shenault Jr. has been Minshew’s favorite target this year.

Shenault Jr. has caught 23 passes for 270 receiving yards and a touchdown.

James Robinson leads the team in rushing with 333 yards and three touchdowns.

What channel is the game on? FOX

How can you listen to the game? 105.5 FM and 660 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Detroit is a 3-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 54.5