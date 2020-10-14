Miami vs. Pittsburgh: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host the Pittsburgh Panthers at noon on Saturday.

The No. 13 Hurricanes are 3-1 on the year and Pitt is 3-2 this season.

Miami’s loss this year happened in the game against Clemson.

Pittsburgh trails Miami in the series 11-27-1

Quarterback D’Eriq King is off to a good start this year.

He has thrown for 857 yards, 6 touchdowns, two interceptions, ran for 241 yards, and has posted two rushing TDs.

Miami’s defense has shined twice this year, the Hurricanes held UAB to 14 points and Florida State to 10 points.

The Hurricanes gave up 42 points to Clemson.

Al Blades Jr. and Zach McCloud have been the stars on defense for Miami this year.

Blades has brought in two picks and has deflected four passes.

McCloud has posted two sacks, a pass deflection, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

What channel is the game on? ACC Network

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Chris Cotter, Mark Herzlich, and Eric Wood

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 10.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 49