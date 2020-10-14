Orange County residents get free flu shots, helping save healthcare resources for pandemic

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – With flu season approaching as concerns continue over the COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Orange County are offering free flu vaccinations to residents.

The drive-thru vaccinations are offered Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Barnett Park.

“From a preventative approach, we want everybody to start thinking about immunizations for flu,” Health Services Administrator Daniella Sullivan said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seasonal flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization and death. While there is no vaccine for COVID-19, flu shots can help save healthcare resources for the care of patients with the virus.

Vladimir Colina was one of the first Orange County residents to receive his flu vaccine on Wednesday.

“We have to be careful about the situation that we’re living in right now,” Colina said. “I have to do it. I have to do my part and that’s why I’m here.”

According to county officials, no insurance is required for the flu vaccination, which is available to residents 12 and up.

Masks are required and residents are asked to wear clothes that do not restrict access to the upper arm.

Appointments are not necessary for the service, but registration is highly encouraged. To register, visit ocfl.net/BarnettFluShots