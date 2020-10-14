Pfizer to start child testing of coronavirus vaccine

Drugmaker Pfizer is planning to start testing its experimental coronavirus vaccine on children as young as 12.

The researcher leading the drug trial says parents have already expressed interest in enrolling their kids.

It will be the first coronavirus vaccine trial to include children in the U.S.

The Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital says teenagers aged 16 and 17 will get the vaccine this week.

[TRENDING: Woman stranded from home for 8 months | Video shows mountain lion stalking hiker | Moon rules: Must come in peace]

The center says kids 12 to 15 will be enrolled in the trial later.

While the death rate from coronavirus is lower among children, they can still develop serious symptoms.

Children can also spread the virus to more vulnerable people.